Clarion County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Five New Cases, One Additional Death Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on February 17.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,606, and the death toll has reached 80.

Neighboring Forest County reported five new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,372 and the death toll to 20.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 17, there were 3,413 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 902,650.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/17/21 – 3,413

02/16/21 – 2,377

02/15/21 – 1,945

02/14/21 – 2,571

02/13/21 – 4,088

02/12/21 – 3,987

02/11/21 – 3,978

LOCAL REGION – Cases Since Friday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4807 9 4816 115 Butler 13489 41 13530 356 (2 new) Clarion 2595 11 2606 80 (1 new) Clearfield 6038 32 6070 112 (1 new) Crawford 6208 10 6218 135 Elk 2267 6 2273 35 Forest 1367 5 1372 20 (1 new) Indiana 4972 12 4984 154 Jefferson 2711 10 2721 84 (1 new) McKean 2972 2 2974 60 Mercer 7853 15 7868 237 (1 new) Venango 3255 7 3262 79 (1 new) Warren 2110 2 2112 95

There are 2,356 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 491 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, there were 193 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,319 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20:

183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.



143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,749,949 doses total through February 16:

First doses, 82 percent (1,313,538 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)



Second doses, 38 percent (436,411 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 105,497 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,791,021 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,713 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,729 cases among employees, for a total of 78,442 at 1,556 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,118 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,257 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

