Clarion Hospital Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 17, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 2/16/2021: 11,772

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,960

Positives: 1,882

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 2/16/2021: 39,103

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 16,184

Positives: 2,673

Hospital Inpatients as of 2/17/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 9 patients. 0 suspected. 9 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Vaccine

– BHS continues to deploy its very successful vaccine clinics in Butler and Clarion.

– Appointments continue to be limited by doses received from PA DOH.

– Group “1A,” as definite by the PA Department of Health is eligible for the vaccine.

– Due to demand being far greater than supply, BHS is scheduling only a subgroup within 1A: Butler County and Clarion County residents, and patients of BHS practices, ages 65+.

– PA DOH vaccine deliveries remain unpredictable.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.