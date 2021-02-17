Featured Local Job: Prevention Specialist

Full-time Prevention Specialist position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, housed in Clarion.

This position is responsible for instructing educational and informational services in the local school districts and throughout the county’s communities related to alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drug prevention. We are looking for someone comfortable speaking to the public, coordinating events and meetings, marketing our programs, and educating youth about prevention. This position may require some evening and weekend hours.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required in Health Education, Education, the Social or Behavioral Sciences fields, and/or preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention work. Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft programs. Candidate must have or be able to obtain necessary clearances to work with children and a driver’s license.

Interested candidates submit cover letter, references, and resume by March 20, 2021 to:

jnorthey@aicdac.org or

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

1350 E Main St., Suite 30

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Prevention Director

