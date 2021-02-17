Former Teacher Sentenced Up to Ten Years in Prison for Having Sex with 14-Year-Old Boy

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former Titusville teacher was sentenced to up to ten years behind bars Tuesday on statutory sexual assault charges stemming from an intimate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

(Photo courtesy Crawford County Jail via Erie News Now.)

According to The Titusville Herald, 34-year-old Rochelle Lee Cressman, of Titusville, was sentenced to a minimum of five years up to a maximum of ten years confinement on three first-degree felony counts of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older on February 16.

Crissman pleaded guilty to the charges on November 10, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (seven counts)

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (ten counts)

Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (42 counts)

The charges stem from an intimate relationship Crissman was having with a 14-year-old boy.

Corry-based State Police say an investigation was initiated after they were contacted in relation to allegations that Rochelle Lee Cressman was involved in an intimate relationship with a known 14-year-old male. The alleged relationship was reported by the victim’s mother, who learned about the relationship from the victim.

According to police, upon further investigation and interviews, it was related that the victim and Cressman had been in an intimate relationship that began on approximately September 13, 2018, and ended around April 18, 2019.

Police say the victim was interviewed and related he had sexual intercourse with Cressman at least ten times and also had additional sexual encounters with Cressman.

According to Erie News Now, the Superintendent of Titusville Area School District confirmed that Cressman was previously employed as a middle school health and physical education teacher, but has not worked at the school since April 12. She began employment with the district in 2009.

The superintendent stated the district is cooperating with the investigation, and the district’s student assistance team is available for students or parents who have concerns.

Based on the victim interview and other evidence, including cell phone messages, charges were filed against Cressman on Wednesday, May 8, at the recommendation of the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents indicate Cressman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Rita J. Marwood at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

