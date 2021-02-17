 

Greyson Paul Bryan

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Vl6JOY6wMuGreyson Paul Bryan, seven month old son of Shyanne Bryan, died Saturday February 13, 2021.

Greyson was born July 2, 2020 in Erie, PA.

He was a happy little baby, who was quiet, loved his blankee and sucking his thumb. He loved his sister and his mother.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, McKenna Prenatt; three aunts, Ashley Wells & her husband Eric of Titusville, Stacy Sutch & her husband Richard of Oil City, and Sarah Irwin & her husband Corey of Cranberry; grandfather, Steven Bryan of Oil City; and cousins, Raleigh, Jayden, Stevielynn, Jayce, Zachary, Jazmin, Skyler and Sadie.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Valerie Bryan and an uncle Ronald Feely.

Services will be private.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the family to help with some of their expenses under the name Greyson’s Funeral Expenses set up by Sarah Irwin.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


