GT Thompson Suggests Congress Adopt Rotary’s Four-Way Test



CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – US Congressman GT Thompson talked with Clarion Rotary club members via Zoom on Monday, February 15, outlining efforts by Congress to provide funding for the COVID-19 vaccine and support for businesses.

“I actually believe and I know that Washington would be much more effective and efficient, let alone civil if we adopted Rotary’s four-way test,” said Thompson.

“We should get them to include it in the oath of office that whatever you say is the truth, and it’s fair to all concerned, it’s going to build goodwill and better friendships, and it is going to be beneficial to all concerned. If I could do that, it would be transformational. I’ll work on it, but that’s all I can say.”

The Four-Way Test was created in 1932 by Rotarian Herbert J. Taylor when he was asked to take charge of a company that was facing bankruptcy.

This 24-word test for employees to follow in their business and professional lives became the guide for sales, production, advertising, and all relations with dealers and customers, and the survival of the company is credited to this simple philosophy.

Adopted by Rotary in 1943, The Four-Way Test has been translated into more than a hundred languages and published in thousands of ways. It asks the following four questions:

– Is it the TRUTH?

– Is it FAIR to all concerned?

– Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

– Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?

A few of COVID Relief Grants and actions highlighted by Thompson included the following:

• In December, President Trump signed the most recent version of coronavirus relief and spending bill that legislation passed with strong majorities in the House and Senate.

• The legislation included $8.75 billion additional dollars to plan, prepare, distribute, administer, monitor, and track coronavirus vaccines. There’s a significant amount of money that’s been appropriated.

• Additional education funding is another $54.3 point billion for elementary and secondary schools.

• At the end of the year, there was also an additional $22.7 billion for higher education. I would say the CARES money has been a lifesaver for most of our universities when they were faced with making the transition to a virtual and a hybrid situation.

• One of the top needs was Internet connectivity because of education.

• We have students in Clarion that were sitting in parking lots next to public buildings with hot spots, trying to do their homework. We knew that we had to do better, and I appreciate the leadership of our county commissioners.

• In most circumstances, a broadband connectivity project can’t be completed in a matter of just six months, so I was pleased to get an additional 12 months to complete Cares projects.

