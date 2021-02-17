Investigation Underway After Man Grabs, Shoves Woman

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an investigation is underway into an incident where a man allegedly grabbed and shoved a woman during an argument.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on February 5, at a location on Chamberlin Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 22-year-old Jacob Dobson, of Brookville, engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical with a 26-year-old female victim from New Bethlehem.

The victim allegedly reported that Dobson “grabbed her by the chest” and pushed her backward down a hallway.

Police say the victim then fell, and Dobson fell on top of her.

The incident remains under investigation.

