LifeFlight Dispatched Following Crash on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – LifeFlight was dispatched to a landing zone set up at the Clarion-Limestone High School on Wednesday afternoon following a crash that occurred on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 2:15 p.m. for an accident on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township near the Corsica area.

The crash reportedly occurred near U.S. 322’s intersection with Day City Road.

Sources say the crash involved a UTV and another vehicle, and at least one person was airlifted by LifeFlight.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion-based State Police, and Corsica Quick Response Service were also dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:40 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

