LifeFlight Dispatched Following Crash on Route 322

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ 04:02 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

272EE893-002CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – LifeFlight was dispatched to a landing zone set up at the Clarion-Limestone High School on Wednesday afternoon following a crash that occurred on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 2:15 p.m. for an accident on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township near the Corsica area.

The crash reportedly occurred near U.S. 322’s intersection with Day City Road.

Sources say the crash involved a UTV and another vehicle, and at least one person was airlifted by LifeFlight.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion-based State Police, and Corsica Quick Response Service were also dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:40 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

