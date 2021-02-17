Man Accused of Shooting at Woman’s Car Faces Attempted Homicide Charges

BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Attempted homicide and related charges have been filed following a shooting incident that occurred in Butler on Monday.

Court documents indicate 41-year-old Darnell Ambokile Wynn, of Butler, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Kevin P. O’Donnell at 9:28 p.m. on February 15, on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1



– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)– Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles, Misdemeanor 1– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, Or Negligent, Misdemeanor 3– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

He was lodged in the Butler County Jail with bail denied per a decision of the judge.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Mitchell Avenue in the City of Butler early Monday morning.

According to the Butler Eagle, Darnell Wynn is accused of firing a handgun at a woman in a vehicle while she attempted to drive away.

Police say the incident is believed to be domestic in nature, though they are still uncertain of Wynn’s motive.

At the time of his arrest, Wynn was also allegedly found to be in possession of a large quantity, equivalent to 10,000 stamp bags, of suspected heroin.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on February 22, with Magisterial District Judge William T. Fullerton presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.