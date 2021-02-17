Police Searching for Runaway Juvenile

CAMBRIA CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for a runaway juvenile who has been missing since February 1.

Police say Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 15, of Reade Twp., Cambria Co. (pictured above) voluntarily left his residence on February 1 at approximately 2:15 p.m. and has since failed to return home.

According to police, Spiridigliozzi may be visiting acquaintances in the Altoona, PA or Roaring Spring, PA areas and may also be accompanied by an unknown juvenile female.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Spiridigliozzi is described as 5’05” tall and 110 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Spiridigliozzi’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Ebensburg Station at 814-471-6500.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.