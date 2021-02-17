 

UPDATE: Route 66 in Paint Township Reopened

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

winter road closedCLARION CO., Pa. – A portion of State Route 66 in Paint Township that was closed late Wednesday morning has reopened.

According to a release from PennDOT, both lanes of State Route 66 from the intersection with Breniman Road to the intersection with Steiner Road in Paint Township are now open.

The closure that took place on Route 66 late Wednesday morning was due to power lines that were brought down by an oversized load.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.


