Say What?!: 911 Call About Dismembered Body Leads to Finding Mannequin Parts

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

911-call-about-dismembered-body-leads-to-finding-mannequin-partsSTOCKTON, Ca. – The California Highway Patrol said troopers responding to a report of body parts floating in the water next to a highway ramp were relieved to discover the limbs and torsos actually were mannequin parts.

The CHP said a trucker who caught a glimpse of the seemingly grisly sight at the Arch Road on-ramp near Highway 99 in Stockton called 911 to report a suspected dismembered body floating in the water.

Read the full story here.


