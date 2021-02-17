Say What?!: 911 Call About Dismembered Body Leads to Finding Mannequin Parts

STOCKTON, Ca. – The California Highway Patrol said troopers responding to a report of body parts floating in the water next to a highway ramp were relieved to discover the limbs and torsos actually were mannequin parts.

The CHP said a trucker who caught a glimpse of the seemingly grisly sight at the Arch Road on-ramp near Highway 99 in Stockton called 911 to report a suspected dismembered body floating in the water.

