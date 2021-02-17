Sheryl J. Rapp, 69, of Tionesta passed away February 15, 2021 at West Penn Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Born on June 7, 1951 in Cleveland was the daughter of Roy and Willetta Fischer Palmer.

Sheryl was a 1969 graduate of Rice Avenue Senior High School. On May 10, 1980 she was married to Paul Rapp and he survives.

Sheryl worked for 14 years at Knox Glass and then transitioned to be an in home care professional for many years

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching the Steeler’s.

She is survived by her husband Paul and their children: Amelia Rapp of GA; Paul Rapp Jr. and wife Melissa of Reno; Gerald Rapp and wife Lisa of Tionesta; Denver Rapp and wife Sarah of Brookville. Grandchildren also surviving: Egan and Lincoln Rapp; Madison, Klyie, and Waylon Rapp; Harley, Aspen, Summer Ellenberger. Siblings surviving include Harold Palmer, Roy Palmer, Jeane Schupp and Laura Carrier. She is also survived by many niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Leo Palmer and a brother-in-law Chris Schupp

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 2-4pm.

In order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Although we are thankful and appreciative of all who will come, we ask for these services, with the pandemic and our need to take care of our own family, that visitors limit themselves to a reasonable time.

