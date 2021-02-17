Union Comes From Behind to Top North Clarion

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – A hot-shooting second half from Union gave rise to a second-half comeback as the Damsels upset North Clarion, 41-40.

(Archived Photo from the 2019-20 Season by Shelly Atzeni)

North Clarion took a 25-18 lead into halftime, but the Damsels went on a big run to tie things after three quarters. A cagey fourth quarter went in favor of the Damsels, as Dominika Logue stole an inbounds pass and finished a layup to give Union a 41-40 lead, a score that would become final.

Logue was the top scorer for Union, totaling 16 points. Hailey Kriebel and Kiera Croyle each added eight points. Claire Kriebel was the top scorer for the Wolves, scoring seven points. Nine players scored points on the night for North Clarion.

The opening period started slowly, as both teams played strong interior defense while their offenses struggled with their outside shooting. North Clarion created the better scoring opportunities early on, using their strength inside to create an early 6-3 lead. The Wolves continued to build on their advantage as the quarter continued, getting hot from outside to take a 13-5 lead into the second quarter.

Both offenses came alive early in the second quarter, as both sides seemingly made every shot they took both inside and from range. The scoring salvo did not aid Union’s comeback effort, as North Clarion maintained an eight-point lead with 3:00 left in the half. The remainder of the period was slower-paced, with Emily Aites and Dominika Logue exchanging long three-pointers. North Clarion maintained a 25-18 lead going into the second half.

The Damsels went on an 11-4 run to start the quarter, connecting on three threes to tie the game quickly, two of which came from Vogle. After North Clarion scored to take a two-point lead, the Hailey Theuret hit yet another Damsels’ three to seize a 32-31 lead, their first lead since the contest’s opening minutes. An exchange of buckets and a made foul shot by the Wolves left the score at 34 apiece, entering the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter began with tough defense, with each team scoring a lone bucket during the first three minutes of the period. After a three by Logue gave the Damsels the lead, North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel scored on a fantastic pass by Amya Green to cut the Union lead back down to one with 2:00 to play. North Clarion struck next, as Maddie McFarland finished a driving layup to give the Wolves a 40-39 lead. After North Clarion got a defensive stop and called a timeout, Logue stole the inbounds pass and finished inside to put Union back on top 41-40 with just under 30 seconds remaining. On the following possession, North Clarion’s Siegel was fouled but was unable to convert on either of her attempts. Despite rebounding the second miss, North Clarion could not convert on their free possession, giving Union the ball back with five seconds remaining.

North Clarion was in a predicament, as they only had two total fouls in the half, making it nearly impossible to force the Damsels to the foul line. Miraculously, the Wolves deflected an inbounds pass off of a Union player, giving North Clarion one last chance at the win with 1.5 seconds to go. Unfortunately for the Wolves, they were unable to connect on their own inbounds pass, allowing Union to preserve a 41-40 win.

The Damsels advance to 7-7 overall, while North Clarion falls to 6-4. Union will next travel to face A-C Valley on Friday, and North Clarion will travel to face Moniteau on Thursday.

