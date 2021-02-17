Union Has a Two-for-Two Night: Feb. 17 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: Feb 17, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Boys Results

Union 57, DuBois Central Catholic 54

A huge 24 point night for Caden Rainey powered Union past DCC, 57-54. The game was tight throughout, with the sides tied at 27 at halftime and Union taking a slim two-point lead into the fourth quarter. The difference-maker for Union was their work at the line, as they went 19-for-25 on a night where every point mattered. Carter Terwint also scored nine points for Union.

Damon Foster was the top man for DCC, scoring 18 points. Union improves their overall record to 6-7, and DCC drops to 7-4.

Clearfield 45, C-L 40

Clarion-Limestone gave Clearfield everything they could handle, and despite losing leading scorer Hayden Callen to injury late in the third quarter, the Lions still trailed by three points with 10 seconds left and ended up getting two good looks at a potential tying three-pointer, but both were off the mark. A pair of free throws by the Bison with .02 seconds left gave Clearfield a 45-40 victory on Tuesday evening at the Lions’ Den.

Girls Results

Clarion Area 48, Cranberry 39

Erica Selfridge scored 20 points as Clarion overcame Cranberry, 48-39. Selfridge’s big night provided a big boost to the Bobcats’ offense that scored 10+ points in each quarter. The Bobcats had a 24-14 lead at the half that Clarion was able to nurse throughout the remainder of the contest. Payton Simko added 10 points for Clarion in the win.

Ava Ferringer led the Berries with 14 points. Clarion ups their record to 9-6, while Cranberry drops to 2-7.

C-L 40, A-C Valley 32

After losing 52-50 to A-C Valley on Saturday afternoon, the C-L Lady Lions exacted some revenge on Tuesday evening with a 40-32 victory over the Lady Falcons in Foxburg.

Kendall Dunn paced C-L (6-8 overall) with 15 points. Frances Milliron and Maddy Wenner each added eight points. Rachel Cullen paced A-C Valley with nine points while Avah Burke added eight.

C-L led 11-7 after one quarter before extending the lead to 20-13 by halftime. A slim 12-11 edge in the third quarter put the Lady Lions ahead 32-24 after three. Each team scored eight points in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Union 41, North Clarion 40

A hot-shooting second half from Union gave rise to a second-half comeback as the Damsels upset North Clarion, 41-40.

North Clarion took a 25-18 lead into halftime, but the Damsels went on a big run to tie things after three quarters. A cagey fourth quarter went in favor of the Damsels, as Dominika Logue stole an inbounds pass and finished a layup to give Union a 41-40 lead, a score that would become final.

Logue was the top scorer for Union, totaling 16 points. Hailey Kriebel and Kiera Croyle each added eight points. Claire Kriebel was the top scorer for the Wolves, scoring seven points. Nine players scored points on the night for North Clarion.

