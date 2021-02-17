Man Busted Peddling Crack Cocaine in Monroe Township to Be Sentenced Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man caught in an undercover drug bust by Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) in Monroe Township is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Court documents indicate 42-year-old Scott Allan Whitmire, of Petrolia, is scheduled to be sentenced in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17, on one ungraded felony count of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver.

Whitmire pleaded guilty to the above charge on January 20.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges stem from a drug bust in Monroe Township in August 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on August 20 by Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck, IV, CNET made a controlled purchase of an “eight ball” of crack cocaine on August 19 from Lea M. Hein in a hotel room in Monroe Township. The purchase was made utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) and an undercover CNET member (U.C.).

According to the complaint, the C.I. was in contact with Hein and was notified she was at a hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The C.I. and the U.C. then proceeded to the hotel, parked by Hein’s vehicle, and attempted to make contact by phone. The complaint states Hein then stuck her head out of a window and told the C.I. and the U.C. to come up to the room.

At the room, the door was answered by a man later identified as Scott Allan Whitmire, according to the complaint.

The C.I and the U.C. then approached a woman later identified as Hein, who was seated at a desk table with a scale in front of her and suspected crack cocaine on the scale, the complaint continues.

Hein packaged the crack cocaine from the scale into a corner baggie and told the U.C. it “weighed out.” The U.C. asked if she would weigh it again, and observed the baggie weighed 3.59 grams. The U.C. then asked how much money, and they agreed on $350.00. The U.C. then placed $350.00 in official funds in front of Hein on the table, and Hein handed the C.I. the bag of crack cocaine.

The complaint also notes during this time, Whitmire was sitting on the bed scraping a controlled substance into a pile on top of the nightstand with a scratch off lottery ticket.

According to a second complaint, following the initial controlled purchase, CNET members then applied for and were granted a search warrant, which was served by CNET members and Clarion-based State Police at the hotel at 9:45 p.m.

According to the complaint, the officers did not receive a response at the hotel room door and forced entry was then made into the room, where they found three individuals identified as Lea Marie Hein, Scott Allan Whitmire, and Hannah Lynn Steighner.

CNET then seized the following items in the room as evidence:

$345.00 in U.S. currency (marked purchase money from the earlier controlled purchase)

$690.00 in U.S. currency

two baggies of crack cocaine weighing a total of approximately 18 grams

two baggies of marijuana

four suspected MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine also known as Ecstasy/Molly) pills

black digital scale

several items of drug paraphernalia (pipes, scale, and needles)

The complaint notes CNET was able to obtain the receipt from the room, which was rented under Whitmire’s name.

According to the complaint, when police entered the room, Steighner had a spoon and threw the spoon, which contained crack cocaine, onto the floor beside the bed.

The Whitmire; 41-year-old Lea Marie Hein, of Lyndora; and 24-year-old Hannah Lynn Steighner, of Lyndora, were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on August 20.

Hein and Steighner face the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Hein also faces the following additional charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

All three defendants are free on surety bonds posted by a professional bondsman.

Bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary for Steighner and Whitmire, and $20,000.00 monetary for Hein.

Steighner is scheduled to stand for a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on March 3.

Hein is scheduled to stand for special plea hearings in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on March 17.

