UPDATE: Route 66 in Paint Township Reopened

CLARION CO., Pa. – A portion of State Route 66 in Paint Township that was closed late Wednesday morning has reopened.

According to a release from PennDOT, both lanes of State Route 66 from the intersection with Breniman Road to the intersection with Steiner Road in Paint Township are now open.

The closure that took place on Route 66 late Wednesday morning was due to power lines that were brought down by an oversized load.

