UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound Reopened Following Closure Due to Tanker Truck Rollover

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 eastbound has reopened following a closure due to a tanker rollover crash near Exit 73 in the early afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The roadway had been closed for about four hours and reopened around 5:00 p.m.

Details of the crash:

According to a representative of Jefferson County Emergency Services, they received a call reporting a tanker truck rollover crash near the 73 mile-marker on Interstate 80 eastbound around 12:48 p.m.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Brookville Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, and DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A representative of the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the crash occurred just after the Exit 73 offramp, allowing for a simple detour around the crash site.

Initially, vehicles on Interstate 80 eastbound were being detoured off of the interstate at Exit 73, across State Route 949, and then back onto the interstate at the Exit 73 on-ramp.

However, the detour was then changed to facilitate the removal of the tractor-trailer.

Traffic was detoured off of the interstate at Exit 70 – Strattanville. The detour then followed U.S. 322 to Brookville and back onto Interstate 80 at Exit 75.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

