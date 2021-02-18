A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 27. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday – A chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – Snow showers likely before 3pm, then a chance of rain showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.