Amber Alert Suspect Was Freed Last Week After Rape Arrest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New York man who was arrested following a short pursuit related to an Amber Alert for a teen was arraigned on charges in Venango County on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 50-year-old Michael David Mesko, of Depew, New York, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 10:15 a.m. on February 17, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2



– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Misdemeanor 2– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

The charges stem from the resolution of an Amber Alert situation involving a teen.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:19 a.m. on February 16, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Barkeyville Borough after receiving information that Michael Mesko and a known 17-year-old female involved with an Amber Alert were currently in the area of the Kwik Fill gas station.

The complaint states police then observed Mesko and the juvenile victim in a parked vehicle, identified as a blue Nissan Rogue with a New York registration as noted in the Amber Alert.

Franklin-based State Police then attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, with the assistance of Mercer-based State Police.

According to the complaint, Mesko and the victim were both observed taking what appeared to be medication, and Mesko then fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed, heading north on State Route 8. The vehicle then entered the on-ramp to Interstate 80 westbound, and police conducted a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver on Mesko’s vehicle to bring the pursuit to an end.

Mesko was then taken into custody without further incident.

The complaint notes damage was sustained by the state police vehicle used in the PIT maneuver.

During the arrest, police observed numerous prescription pills in plain view in the vehicle. The juvenile victim also told police she and Mesko were both taking prescription medication in an attempt to commit suicide, according to the complaint.

Mesko and the victim were both subsequently transported to area hospitals and cleared of any medical issues.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on February 24, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Additional Federal and state charges against Mesko in the state of New York are still pending.

According to WKBW News, Mesko had just been released from the Niagara County Jail in New York on $1,000.00 bail on February 10. He had been in custody for less than a week following an arrest on second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act charges.

“When he was arraigned we asked for $10,000 cash bail. The Court set bail at $1,000. Faced with the inevitable release of the defendant given the bail amount my office determined not to subject our witnesses to testimony and cross-examination at a preliminary hearing. This resulted in the defendant’s release on February 10th,” reads the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office statement.

