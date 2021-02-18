Annette Kunselman Burgert, 90 of Elizabethtown, PA, and formerly of Myerstown, PA, Worthington, OH, and Franklin, PA passed away on February 15, 2021.

Born Annetta Bell Kunselman on October 8, 1930 in The Borough of Polk in French Creek Township in Venango County Pennsylvania (outside of Franklin, Pennsylvania) Annette was the daughter of Arden Ira Kunselman and Ada Mae (Barger) Kunselman.

On June 21, 1951 she married Richard Allen Burgert, Sr. and they celebrated their 64th anniversary before he passed away.

Annette was predeceased by her husband Richard A. Burgert, Sr., her son, Richard A. Burgert, Jr., two sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.

Surviving Annette are her sister Louella (Kunselman) Kightlinger of Erie, Pennsylvania, two daughters, Kerrie Burgert Badertscher, wife of Kurt Badertscher of Kapa’au Hawaii and Susan Ann (Burgert) Baumgartner, wife of Robert Baumgartner of Gregory, Michigan; five grandchildren: Kyle Badertscher of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Beth Baumgartner Myers of St. Paul, Minnesota, Thomas Baumgartner and Leyna Baumgartner both of Gregory Michigan; and Erin Burgert of Lorain, Ohio. Also surviving is a sister-on-law, Sondra King of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Annette also had numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Annette graduated from Franklin High School in 1948 and graduated from Butler County School of Nursing in 1951. In 1964 Annette and Richard left the Franklin/Oil City area of Pennsylvania and moved to Worthington, Ohio, in 1984 to Myerstown, Pennsylvania and in 2011 to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Annette pursued her passion for many years in Genealogy. A very active member in PALAM (Palatines to America) she was one of the founding members of the Ohio Chapter of Palatines to America German Genealogy Society. She eventually published 27 books, owned AKB Publishing and became a one of the Fellows of American Society of Genealogists which is limited to 50 lifetime members. In recent years she has been helping expand the research library at Kutztown University’s Heritage Center Complex for other genealogists in the future to have access to research materials from her library pertaining to the early Pennsylvania Germans.

In addition Annette led a very active life as a volunteer. She served for over 30 years on Advisory Boards for various Rainbow Assemblies for the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and she served on the boards for the United Way, the Salvation Army and various libraries and Genealogy Societies. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Worthington Chapter #287, The White Shrine of Jerusalem, and The Grand Cross of Color, IORG.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, PA 16323 where family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 20, 2021 for visitation from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M..

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe.

A funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 2:00 P.M. Saturday with Reverend Richard Kightlinger, Annette’s nephew, officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute may do so in Annette K. Burgert’s memory to Attention: Lucy Kern; Heritage Center Library, Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center, Kutztown University; 22 Luckenbill Road; Kutztown, PA 19530 or to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101; Elizabethtown, PA. 17022.

Online condolences may be send to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

