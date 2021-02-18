Christen (Schlorff) Aylesworth, 45, a resident of 9th Street, Franklin died peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her loving family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 22, 1975 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of John H. and Tomi Gracy Schlorff.

Christenwas a 1994 graduate of Franklin High School.

She was employed for many years as a Health Unit Coordinator at Sugarcreek Station, in Franklin.

Christen adored animals, especially the company of her own dogs and cats. She absolutely loved shopping! Most especially, Christen loved her family. She cherished the times she shared being a part of her children’s and her mother’s lives. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her and whose lives she enriched.

She is survived by two daughters: Taylor E. Kuhls and her husband, Samuel of Oil City; and Haley R. Aylesworth and her fiancé, Levi Keith of Franklin.

Christen is also survived by her mother, Tomi Gracy Schlorff and her father, John H. Schlorff of Franklin; a brother, Jeremy M. Schlorff and his children: Brenden and Jordan Schlorff all also of Franklin; in addition to many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life Saturday from 11 AM until 12 NOON in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Private interment will follow alongside her maternal grandmother, Marie Gracy in St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to your local American Cancer Society.

Christen’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire Franklin area community, who graciously donated, held fundraisers, and fought alongside her as she battled cancer these grueling past four years. Your kindness and the true love each of you had for her will always be gratefully remembered and cherished by our family.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

