Clarion County Reports One New COVID-19 Case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported one new COVID-19 case as of 12:00 a.m. on February 18.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,607, and the death toll remains at 80.

Neighboring Forest County’s total number of cases was reduced by one, bringing it to 1,371. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 20.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 18, there were 3,345 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 905,995.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/18/21 – 3,345

02/17/21 – 3,413

02/16/21 – 2,377

02/15/21 – 1,945

02/14/21 – 2,571

02/13/21 – 4,088

02/12/21 – 3,987

LOCAL REGION – Cases Since Friday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4816 15 4831 115 Butler 13530 39 13569 360 (4 new) Clarion 2606 1 2607 80 Clearfield 6070 22 6092 112 Crawford 6218 15 6233 135 Elk 2273 8 2281 35 Forest 1372 -1* 1371 20 Indiana 4984 12 4996 155 (1 new) Jefferson 2721 3 2724 85 (1 new) McKean 2974 7 2981 60 Mercer 7868 12 7880 237 Venango 3262 6 3268 79 Warren 2112 2 2114 96 (1 new)

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Forest County decreased from 1,372 on 02/17/21 to 1,371 on 02/18/21. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

There are 2,174 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 465 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, there were 94 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,413 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20:

183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.



143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,832,638 doses total through February 16:

First doses, 85 percent (1,365,523 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)



Second doses, 40 percent (467,115 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 106,379 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,799,916 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,817 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,755 cases among employees, for a total of 78,572 at 1,560 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,127 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,313 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

