Clarion Native Living Through Deep Freeze in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (EYT) – Although cold weather is nothing new to one Clarion County native who has been living in Houston, Texas, the current conditions in that city are a different story.

Cheryl Whisner is the daughter of Elaine Daum (Buzard) of Tionesta and Jim Whisner of Shippenville. She grew up in Clarion County, primarily in Shippenville, and attended Clarion Area for most of her life before transferring and graduating from North Clarion. She moved away from the area for a time before returning and getting a nursing degree from Clarion University. After college, she became a traveling Registered Nurse, a job that eventually led her to the Houston, Texas area.

Whisner currently works for a hospital in the Houston area, which is where she was when the cold, snowy weather began to hit on Sunday afternoon, and the roads began to ice over.

“By five o’clock, it was bad. Our cars were frozen in the parking lot, and they called a lockdown on the hospital.”

While they did have some warning about the cold weather rolling into the region and had made what preparations they could, there was no way to know how bad things would get.

“We took some things (to work) like bags and I brought an air mattress, but then we lost water and no one could even shower, and we had to use buckets of water to even flush the toilets.”

The issues with logistics, with so many roads and highways shut down due to icy conditions and the state’s inability to treat the roads and make them passable, also became an issue as her workplace began to run out of food.

“The food supply was getting low because they were feeding all of the hospital and all of the staff, and we couldn’t get deliveries.”

Along with the loss of electricity and running water in much of the city, cell service has also continued to be an issue.

“The cell service is in and out. We can’t seem to maintain a good signal without wifi.”

Between the travel problems, the power outages, and the lack of service, she was even unable to contact her 18-year-old daughter who lives with her, so she had no idea what she would be returning home to when she was finally able to return. She noted she was lucky to have her 22-year-old son Darin living just across the street, as he was able to check in on her daughter while she was away.

“I’m beyond grateful for that.”

Whisner said the water system at her hospital was finally restored after about a day and a half due to the hard work of their maintenance and security departments who worked together, day and night, without any outside assistance.

“No one would even call back from the water company, even though it was for a hospital, so they had to do it on their own, and they did.”

Throughout her days of staying at the hospital, she continued working 13-hour shifts, sleeping on the air mattress between the shifts, then getting back up and doing it all over again – and all without even having hot meals available.

“Most of the restaurants have even been closed since Sunday, so even if we could get out, we couldn’t go to a restaurant, and now with the blackouts, everything is pretty much fully shut down. It’s hard to find a place with electricity to even purchase anything.”

They were fortunate that after the first couple of days, the brother of one of the security staff at the hospital brought them more food, and the father of one of the physical therapists cooked them an enormous homemade Italian meal.

“It was the first hot meal we’d had since it all started.”

Whisner noted that the issues with transportation were compounded not only by icy conditions but also by the loss of power, as the traffic lights have remained out through most of the city.

“Firetrucks are going by about every 15 minutes, dealing with whatever, from water main breaks to accidents to fires. It’s pretty wild.”

Whisner spent the first few days at the hospital. She began her Sunday shift around 6:00 a.m. and was finally able to head home late in the day on Wednesday. However, she returned home to find her part of the city in a complete blackout. Her second hot meal since Sunday consisted of leftover macaroni her daughter reheated in a foil packet over a candle.

“It actually worked, and it was good. It tasted amazing to me because I hadn’t had a hot meal. That macaroni was everything.”

She also discovered a novel way to handle flushing a toilet with no water coming into her building: they have been bailing water out of a swimming pool to carry inside to fill their toilet tank.

After arriving home following so many days away, Whisner then needed to go out in search of an open store to try to replenish some of her own supplies.

“We searched for an hour for a place to get the things we need, like candles and lights and food.”

That search showed her how seriously her entire area had been affected.

“I heard the electricity was out, but I didn’t realize it was out like this.”

The problems with the cold were obviously compounded by power outages, as well as burst water lines, leaving many people without the basic resources they need.

“When we were driving around while looking for an open grocery store, we saw a lot. There was a place with burst pipes, and water was coming out like it was a hydrant, it was that fast, and people were there filling up bins to take to their houses. Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

With most of the stores in her area closed, when she finally did find a store open, it was operating on minimal backup power, and there was a long line of people waiting to get inside for supplies.

Not only did the line for the store stretch outside, but shopping had to take place in a nearly dark store. However, that wasn’t getting people down, Whisner explained.

“While there are quite a few people getting agitated and mean, there are just as many keeping a good spirit and helping each other, even if it’s just by holding a door for someone carrying water back into their house. That means a lot when you’ve been doing so much and just pushing through this.”

Whisner said even at the crowded darkened store, people were laughing and joking about the circumstances, keeping each others spirits up.

“The check-out line was like a little party at the end. After struggling to shop in the dark, here people are cracking jokes and enjoying themselves with other shoppers, laughing and making light of things.”

Some of that can be chalked up to the Houston spirit, Whisner added.

“One thing I learned about Texas, and Houston in particular, after I moved here and when (Hurricane) Harvey hit is that they pull together incredibly well. Their sense of community is beyond anywhere else I’ve ever been.”

Whisner was able to get her needed supplies on Wednesday and returned home before the temperatures were slated to take another dip late Wednesday night, yet she returned home to a loft that remained both cold and dark.

“The loft I live in is all windows, mainly, so we’re just trying to keep it from getting too cold. I think we’re managing as well as we can.”

She noted she was continuing to do what many other people were doing by going out to her car to warm up and charge her cell phone occasionally. However, the days ahead are still a concern.

“It’s still cold and rainy, and it’s expected to drop below freezing overnight again. Then, it’s going to be just as cold or colder for the next two days.”

Along with the continuing cold weather, there’s no end in sight for the restoration of power or water in her area of the city, either. She noted the average time for restoration of power in her area is currently estimated at three days, and it will take even longer to repair the water lines and return water service.

“I don’t think that people understand, when you’re used to being up north, it’s just way different down here because they’re not built for the cold, so everything is shutting down everything is overloaded. People say we knew this was coming, but there was just nothing we could do to prepare for as bad as it got.”

Whisner noted that for those affected the worst, even going to a hotel isn’t much of an option, because the few hotels in the region that are functioning are charging $400.00 to $500.00 per night.

“Even if that were affordable, they’re pretty far out, and they’re limited because that’s where everyone is gravitating to.”

She noted that nearly everyone she knows and works with had at least one burst pipe, and with so many people suffering the effects of the cold weather, plumbers are also overwhelmed, and most are already booked a week or more in advance.

“It’s just sad because a lot of people who were stuck with me at the hospital were going through that. These are people with kids at home, some of them infants, and the average temperatures inside their homes right now are between 20 and 45 degrees on average. People up north can make their jokes, but, this is a serious situation down here.”

Whisner said it’s the magnitude of the situation that can really be shocking.

“It’s just something else. I’m from Pennsylvania, but I’ve never seen anything like this. You have outages, but never anything of this magnitude.”

Despite the ongoing difficulties, Whisner has seen enough around the city to feel like she’s fortunate, not having the kind of major flooding from burst pipes that so many others have had.

“Flooding on top of how cold it is can be really hard to manage,” Whisner said.

Whisner is grateful for the way so many people have been reaching out and helping each other. Nevertheless, she’d like to see a little more understanding from the rest of the country, and particularly those in the north.

“This was the very first time in history that Houston ever had a subzero wind chill factor. We’re not built for this. This isn’t a joke. It’s serious down here, and I just hope we can get some love and support sent down to Texas because that’s what we need right now.”

