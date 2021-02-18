Esther A. Vogan

Esther Annabell McBride Vogan, 83, of Alabama, formerly of Nectarine PA, passed away February 12, 2021.

Esther, the daughter of the late Nelson Reed McBride, Sr. and Lucille Ruth Buckley McBride, was born August 10, 1937 in Pone Hill, Venango County, PA.

Esther graduated from Walter Public School in Irwin Township, PA and married Richard Eugene “Sonny” Vogan, Jr. on November 24, 1956. Esther was a member of the Church of God in Nectarine; was a devoted housewife and mother; enjoyed preparing meals for her family and always had baked treats to enjoy.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tamara Marie Vogan of Mobile, AL; her grandchildren, James Earl Covert, Jr. of Cooperstown, PA and Amanda M. Woods of Mobile, AL; her great-grandchild, Osten Woods; her sister, Joyce Stevens and her husband, Calvin, of Saegertown, PA; her brothers, William McBride and his wife, Margaret, of Harrisville and Victor McBride and his wife, Barbara, of New York; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Justin Covert, great-granddaughter, Mattisen Woods; her brothers, Dale, Ernest, Nelson Jr., Walter and Everett McBride; and her sisters, Marjorie McMurdy and Edna Hagg.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA 16372, on February 21, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., funeral service will take at 4:00 p.m. following visitation with Steve Richmond officiating the service. Burial will take place in Peters Chapel Cemetery.

Family and friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

