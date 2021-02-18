Featured Local Job: Educational Program Specialist

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is in search of an Educational Programs Specialist.

Position Details

Full-time, permanent position (185 days) professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid PA certification for Secondary Mathematics and Instructional Technology, or related field, with any Science certification preferred, and Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, and 151 clearances and certifications.

Emphasis in Math, Instructional Technology, & STEM

Application Deadline: March 1, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

