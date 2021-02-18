Glenn Douglas Sheridan, 64, of Oil City, PA, died peacefully February 11, 2021 after a courageous four year battle with lung cancer.

He was born on April 1, 1956 in Rochester, NY and was the son of the late Joseph and Nancy Sheridan. He attended Burlington High School in New Jersey where he was raised.

Glenn entered the U.S. Navy in San Diego, CA and served six yrs during the Korean War as a heavy equipment operator.

He was a talented chef and enjoyed cooking and grilling. He loved going to Nascar races and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He will be fondly remembered by his quick witted humor and made a friend wherever he went. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Glenn was a Christian and loved dressing in his suits and going to church, music, reading, his former Great Danes, his little black kitten “Cuda”, and coffee talks with buddy Marty.

Surviving are his companion of seven years, Teresa Shreffler of Oil City; his daughter Amber Famisan of Londonderry, NH and his three grandchildren Keegan, Kaylee and Tristan; his daughter Summer Lynn Sheridan of Phoenix, AZ; and a son William Sheridan of Harrison, MI, children of the late Billie Sue Sheridan; his siblings Joseph Sheridan of Dunsmuir, CA, Bridgett Sheridan of Palmyra, NJ, Darrin Sheridan of Oil City, and Michelle Sheridan of Oil City. Also special friends Laura Purpura of Hooksett, NH, Brenda Carusi of Benton, KY, and good buddy Phil Langford of Fowlerville, MI. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Debbie Sheridan.

There will be no memorial service at this time due to Covid 19.

Glenn gave the ultimate gift of body donation to ScienceCare in Philadelphia, PA where he will be contributing for future generations. A tree will be planted in his honor as part of their Memory in Nature program. Cremation remains will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington VA at a later date.

The family would like to offer many special thanks to UPMC Cancer unit and to VNA hospice team.

