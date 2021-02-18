Idabelle Louise Hogue

Idabelle Louise (Umstead) Hogue, 86, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

Born April 23, 1934 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. Umstead and Gertrude W. Wood Umstead.

Idabelle was a graduate of the Ashland High School.

She married Kenneth Russel Hogue on June 4, 1954 at the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Kossuth, and he preceded her in death on October 6, 2014.

Idabelle was a wife, homemaker, and mother. She was a member of the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church and always enjoyed participating in church activities, The Ladies Aide, church choir and teaching Sunday School. Idabelle enjoyed nature, flowers, bird watching, quilting, reading, singing and music and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include four children: Susan M. Olson and her husband, Randall, of DuBois; David L. Hogue of Lucinda; Jeffrey A. Hogue and his wife, Diane, of Shippenville, and Kenneth L. Hogue and his wife, Maudina, of Leeper; Seven grandchildren: Ethan C. Olson and his wife Mickayla, Corrie M. Olson, Brianna M. Olson, Brittni Hogue, Trenton Hogue and Danielle Hogue and Kenneth S. Hogue.

Idabelle is also survived by two brothers, Ralph Umstead and Earl Umstead.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings: Pluma Pratt, Beatrice Umstead, Harold Umstead, Mildred Latshaw, Harry I. Umstead, Alfred Umstead and Arch Umstead.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 699 Golf Course Road, Kossuth. Funeral service will follow in the church at 11 a.m. Saturday with Reverend Shawn Morgan, pastor of the church, officiating. Livestreaming of the services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday on the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/FernTrinityECChurch/.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Interment will take place at Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Idabelle L. Hogue to the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 699 Golf Course Road, Kossuth, PA 16331

Online condolences may be sent to Idabelle’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

