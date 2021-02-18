James H. Brown II, 82, of Chambersburg and formerly of Franklin, PA, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Shook Home.

Born January 31, 1939 in Franklin, PA he was a son of the late James H. and Sabina McDonnell Brown.

Jim was a US Navy veteran. He was employed as a Sales Supervisor with Snyder Snack Food Company until his retirement. He was a member of the Marine Corps League in Chambersburg. Jim enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and following high school and college wrestling.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Hores Brown, whom he married on September 29, 1962; two daughters, Tiffany A. Brown (Rosemary McGuire) of Albrightsville, PA, and Corinne A. Killian (Jimmie) of Chambersburg, PA; one granddaughter, Kayla Killian; two siblings, Thomas Brown of Charlotte, NC and Tc Marshall (Jim) of Franklin, PA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Dave Brown.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to your local SPCA.

Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.