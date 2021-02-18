John Charles Kahle, 65, of Knox passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a courageous struggle with complication from Covid.

John was born on January 27, 1956 at the Clarion Hospital, to Charles and Laura Kahle of Knox.

In 1973 John graduated from Keystone High School in Knox. He then attended Lincoln Electric Welding School in Cleveland Ohio. From there he attended an electrical school in Greensburg.

After graduating John worked at B&W Farm Supply of Knox, then Browns Boiler Works of Franklin. In 1974 he began his career at Joy Manufacturing of Franklin. During his time there he held many positions.

John was a very skilled man whom many people considered to be a “Jack of all trades”. He enjoyed doing electrical, hydraulic and fabrication work. He put his heart and soul in to everything that he did.

On June 26, 1976, John married Debra Ann Hartzell who he celebrated 44 years of marriage with.

John served his community by being a trustee on the Board at Grace EC Chuch, which he and his wife attended. He also enjoyed singing in the Grace EC Choir.

Over his lifetime John enjoyed hunting, woodworking, welding and working in his garage and woodshed. His greatest joys were giving the grandchildren rides on his David Brown tractor and attending auctions with his wife or grandson Peyton. What he loved the most was spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife Debra, four daughters Kathy Kahle of Knox, Heidi Kaspar of Knox, Bobbi Linamen of Emlenton and Audrey Sherry of Kansas City, MO, and three beloved sons in law John Kaspar, Jim Linamen and Dan Sherry. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren Dylan (Ashley) Kahle, Kala Strotman, Gavin Sherry, Monica Linamen, Iris Sherry, Peyton Linamen, Collin Sherry, John Kaspar, Riley Sherry, Blake Linamen, Oliver Kaspar and Silas Kaspar and two great grandchildren Atalie and Bentley Kahle. Also surviving are John’s siblings Cindy (Tom) Chojnacki of Brookville, David Kahle of Knox, Laurie (Ted) Whitehill of Knox, JoAnne (Glenn) McClimans of Elkhart Indiana, Dan (Julie) Kahle of Knox, Donna (Dan) Webb of Titusville and Judy (Eric) Gilliland of Knox, his daughter Kathy’s significant other, Bob Whitling and his children Zayne and Paige Whitling and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Laura Kahle.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 P.M. Friday February 19 at the Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox and from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday at the Grace EC Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday in the church with Pastor John Friedlund officiating. Interment will follow at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family request that everyone attending the viewing or funeral wear masks.

In lieu flowers the family request memorials are made to the Grace Ec Church or the “ICU” at the UPMC Northwest Hospital, 100 Fairfield Dr, Seneca, PA 16346.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

