Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Foxburg to Emlenton Trail Connection

FOXBURG, Pa. – The Board of Directors of the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County, (ARTinCC), announced that the Emlenton – Foxburg section of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail is becoming a reality.

They have secured one mile of the trail corridor and are seeking construction permits to begin fundraising for construction. The trail will begin with a one-mile section starting at the Foxburg bridge going north, eventually closing the three-mile gap between the two towns.

Plans include a parking area and a Foxburg riverside park. They hope to preserve and improve the existing boat launch if sufficient funds can be raised. Construction costs and available funding will determine the final plans.

Donations and equivalent volunteer work qualify for significant matching funds on grants from government agencies. They hope to connect Parker to Foxburg to Emlenton all the way to Titusville, and eventually from Erie and Pittsburgh. Here is a link if you would like to support the “Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County” https://artincc.org/donate/.

