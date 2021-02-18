 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Foxburg to Emlenton Trail Connection

Thursday, February 18, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by PA Great Outdoors

Foxburg-aerialFOXBURG, Pa. – The Board of Directors of the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County, (ARTinCC), announced that the Emlenton – Foxburg section of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail is becoming a reality.

They have secured one mile of the trail corridor and are seeking construction permits to begin fundraising for construction. The trail will begin with a one-mile section starting at the Foxburg bridge going north, eventually closing the three-mile gap between the two towns.

Emlenton-to-Foxburg-Graphic

Plans include a parking area and a Foxburg riverside park. They hope to preserve and improve the existing boat launch if sufficient funds can be raised. Construction costs and available funding will determine the final plans.

Donations and equivalent volunteer work qualify for significant matching funds on grants from government agencies. They hope to connect Parker to Foxburg to Emlenton all the way to Titusville, and eventually from Erie and Pittsburgh. Here is a link if you would like to support the “Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County” https://artincc.org/donate/.

To meet other trail enthusiasts and to share your trail experiences, check out their Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/artincc.friends/about.

To find trails to explore in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region click here: Hiking, Recreation Trails – PA | Visit PA Great Outdoors (visitpago.com).

Find more outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

PAGO


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.