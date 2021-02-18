Richard “Sonny” Vogan

Richard Eugene “Sonny” Vogan, Jr, 83, of Mobile, AL, formerly of Nectarine, PA, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.

Sonny, the son of the late Richard Eugene Vogan, Sr. and Dorothy Virginia McElhatten Vogan, was born July 2, 1937 in Knox, PA.

He attended White Memorial School in Knox, PA; married Esther Annabell McBride on November 24, 1956 and retired from Cooper Cameron, formerly Cooper Bessemer in Grove City, as a molder in the foundry shop. He was a member of the Church of God in Nectarine, PA; loved a good flea market; enjoyed hunting in his earlier years and always had a beautiful garden.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tamara Marie Vogan, of Mobile, AL; his grandchildren, James Earl Covert, Jr. of Cooperstown, PA and Amanda M. Woods of Mobile, AL; his great-grandchild, Osten Woods; his sisters, Janice Marie Yeaston of California and Janice McCallion of England; brothers, Ronald E. Vogan and his wife, Toni, of Virginia and Dana L. Vogan of Maryland.

Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Annabell McBride Vogan, who passed away February 12, 2021; his parents; his grandson, Justin Covert; great-granddaughter, Mattisen Woods, and his sister, Joyce E. Vogan.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA 16372, on February 21, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., funeral service will take at 4:00 p.m. following visitation with Steve Richmond officiating the service. Burial will take place in Peters Chapel Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

