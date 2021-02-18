Robert L. Reynolds, 68, of Seneca died on Tuesday February 16, 2021 at his residence.

Born April 11, 1952 in Erie, PA, he was the son of the late Earl Reynolds & Blanche Reynolds Wright. He was raised by his stepfather Mack Wright who also preceded him in death.

Robert went to Rocky Grove High School.

He was married to the former Joanna Geib in 1977 in Erie, PA, and she survives.

Robert had worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and motorcycles. He was a member of the Erie County ABATE and the North American Hunting Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Rachael Geib of Charleston, SC, Renee Karns & her husband Timothy of Oil City, Clay Geib & his fiance Tonya of Oil City, Troy Reynolds of Orlando, FL, Chad Zaczyk & his wife Betsy of Erie, Robert Hellmann & his wife Belinda of Utica, and Michele Behr of Florida. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.

He is also survived by his siblings, Raymond Reynolds and his wife Elaine, Clarence Reynolds & his wife Carol, Roberta Sires & her husband Todd, Violet Wright, Mack Wright Jr., Lonnie Wright, and Jeff Wright, as well as his best friend Cloyd Knavel of Seneca.

He was preceded in death by a half brother Roy Wright and a niece Roxanne Wassil.

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA 16301 to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.