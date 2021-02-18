State Police Say Runaway Juvenile Found Safe

CAMBRIA CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a runaway juvenile who had been missing since February 1 has been found safe.

Police say Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 15, of Reade Twp., Cambria Co. was found safe on the evening of Wednesday, February 17.

Spiridigliozzi had been missing since leaving his home voluntarily on February 1 and failing to return.

The members of the Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg Station would like to thank members of the media and public for their immediate assistance with this investigation.

