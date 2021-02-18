‘9 Worlds Axe Throwing’ To Host Ladies Night, Bad Axe Fight Night
CLARION, Pa. – 9 Worlds Axe Throwing, located in the 1130 Center, is planning two exciting events in the month of March.
The first event will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Mark your calendars. They are bringing back a fun night of axe throwing & kickboxing for the ladies, a night for kicking axe!
Grab your friends and check them out. Learn some kickboxing and punch throwing. Enjoy some delicious healthy snacks during a “Talk Real Fitness” round table. Then finish up the evening with axe throwing.
Free event t-shirt if you sign up no later than Feb 26th. However, you can sign up right up to March 4th and walk-ins will be permitted.
This is for every woman out there, no matter where you are in fitness level. Experience something new, fun, and bad axe! Please go dressed to move.
Call or message them to sign up or visit 9worldsaxe.com/product/ladies-kick-axe to pre-register/ purchase your tickets.
$25.00 per person
Call: 814-205-3150
The second event is scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
MMA fights or axe throwing? Now you don’t have to choose. This was so popular the first time, they are doing it again!
Join 9 Worlds Axe Throwing for an evening of throwing and fight watching.
The main event starts at 10:00 p.m. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. for prelims and axe throwing starts at 8:30 p.m.
Twenty dollars ($20.00) covers all the throwing you care to do plus the fights. Axe throwing is done in rotations, as you sign up for the “next” game. Tournament play is also encouraged.
BYOB
BYOSnacks
Visit 9worldsaxe.com/product/bad-axe-fight-night to pre-register/ purchase your tickets.
Haven’t tried axe throwing yet?
It is similar to an evening out bowling with friends. You can be brand new and just learning to throw next to someone who is a seasoned thrower.
The 9 Worlds facility is BYOB and BYOF(ood) so bring the party with you!
They offer great group discounts when you book ahead. What are you waiting for?
On Fridays, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 9 Worlds offers an extended lunch discount.
Check their website https://9worldsaxe.com and Facebook Page for more information.
9 Worlds Axe Throwing is located inside The 1130 Center, at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
