SPONSORED: Get Ready for Spring By Frost Seeding With J&J Feeds and Needs

Thursday, February 18, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

JJ-Quad-CloverSHIPPENVILLE, Pa – With Spring fast approaching, it is time to stock up with all of your frost seeds with J&J Feeds and Needs!

jj whitetail

It is the time of year that existing food plots need frost seeded! Stock up with products such as Whitetail Institute Products, and J&J’s famous blend, Quad Clover!

Patriot Clover has been added to J&J’s custom Quad Clover Mix which provides a better root system and also spreads BETTER THAN BEFORE!

Patriot Clover was added to replace the Stamina Clover which was previously featured in Quad Clover. J&J’s Quad Clover currently consists of Synergy Ladino Clover, Crusade White Clover, Pinnacle Ladino Clover, and Patriot White Clover. The clover is priced by the pound and is always in stock, so grab yours today!

Here is the breakdown of this special mix:

  • Synergy Ladino Clover: 24.44%
    Germination & Hard Seed: 90% Origin: OR
  • Crusade White Clover: 16.18%
    Germination & Hard Seed: 90% Origin: OR
  • Pinnacle Ladino Clover: 16.33%
    Germination & Hard Seed: 90% Origin: NZ
  • Patriot White CLover: 6.15%
    Germination & Hard Seed: 99% Origin: OR
  • Coating Material: 36.09%
  • Other Crop Seed: 0.05%
  • Inert Matter: 0.72%
  • Weed Seeds: 0.04%
  • Noxious Weed Seeds: None Found

jj-more-fertilizer
Also, J&J Feeds and Needs would like to remind everybody to get your fertilizer ordered! With prices fluctuation frequently, get locked into a better price, today!

Visit J&J Feeds and Needs on their Facebook page or in person at one of their two locations.

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

jj logo


