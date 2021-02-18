Virtual Fisheries Summit to Highlight Pennsylvania’s Diverse Fishing Opportunities

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) invites the public to participate in its 2021 Virtual Fisheries Summit on Saturday, February 20.

This virtual event will feature narrated presentations from PFBC fisheries biologists on the wealth of diverse fishing opportunities across the Commonwealth and discuss the status of various warm-water, cool-water, and cold-water fisheries. Presentations will be viewable on the PFBC Facebook pageOpens In A New Window with a schedule of individual presentations being posted throughout the day. All individual presentations will be also published on the PFBC YouTube channelOpens In A New Window.

“Many Pennsylvanians don’t realize the incredible number of fishing opportunities that exist well beyond the world-class wild trout and stocked trout fisheries that are so popular,” said Kris Kuhn, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Fisheries. “Through our Virtual Fisheries Summit, we hope to shine a light on many of Pennsylvania’s thriving and diverse angling opportunities, inspire anglers to try something new, and connect them with the resources they need to have a successful experience on the water.”

To provide interactivity between PFBC experts and the public during the Virtual Fisheries Summit, questions and comments that are relevant to the presented topics are welcome on the PFBC Facebook page in the comments section of each virtual presentation. The Summit will conclude with a live streaming panel discussion where comments and questions will be addressed by PFBC experts. All comments submitted must be in compliance with the PFBC’s social media policy.

Viewable on Facebook.com/PaFishandBoat and YouTube.com/PAFishandBoat.

