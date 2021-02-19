 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7am, then a slight chance of flurries after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of flurries, mainly between 1am and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind around 8 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of flurries between 8am and 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 7. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Snow showers after 1am. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday – Snow showers likely before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.


