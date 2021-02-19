Area Man Cited for Threatening Messages

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Pittsfield man was cited for sending threatening messages to a Shippenville man earlier this week.

Around 10:13 p.m. on Monday, February 15, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into threatening Facebook messages that had been sent to a known 29-year-old Shippenville man.

Police say 30-year-old Justin Eighmey, of Pittsfield, was subsequently cited for harassment through District Court 18-3-03.

