Area Man Cited for Threatening Messages

Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Facebook PrivacySHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Pittsfield man was cited for sending threatening messages to a Shippenville man earlier this week.

Around 10:13 p.m. on Monday, February 15, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into threatening Facebook messages that had been sent to a known 29-year-old Shippenville man.

Police say 30-year-old Justin Eighmey, of Pittsfield, was subsequently cited for harassment through District Court 18-3-03.


