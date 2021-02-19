Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crunchy Tuna Wraps

These crunchy tuna wraps have sensational flavor!

Ingredients

1 pouch (6.4 ounces) light tuna in water

1/4 cup finely chopped celery



1/4 cup chopped green onions1/4 cup sliced water chestnuts, chopped3 tablespoons chopped sweet red pepper2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise2 teaspoons prepared mustard2 spinach tortillas (8 inches), room temperature1 cup shredded lettuce

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients until blended. Spread over tortillas; sprinkle with lettuce. Roll up tightly jelly-roll style.

