Clarion County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; One Additional Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on February 19.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,621, and the death toll has reached 81.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,372. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 20.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 19, there were 2,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 908,773.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/19/21 – 2,778

02/18/21 – 3,345

02/17/21 – 3,413

02/16/21 – 2,377

02/15/21 – 1,945

02/14/21 – 2,571

02/13/21 – 4,088

LOCAL REGION – Cases Since Friday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4831 10 4841 115 Butler 13569 47 13616 360 Clarion 2607 14 2621 81 (1 new) Clearfield 6092 14 6106 113 (1 new) Crawford 6233 24 6257 136 (1 new) Elk 2281 3 2284 35 Forest 1371 1 1372 20 Indiana 4996 8 5004 156 (1 new) Jefferson 2724 16 2740 85 McKean 2981 13 2994 60 Mercer 7880 28 7908 237 Venango 3268 13 3281 79 Warren 2114 8 2122 96

There are 2,124 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is comparable to what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, February 18, there were 67 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,480 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20:

183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.



143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,867,240 doses total through February 18:

First doses, 86 percent (1,387,443 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)



Second doses, 41 percent (479,797 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 106,917 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,807,727 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,790 cases among employees, for a total of 78,698 at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,372 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

