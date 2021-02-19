Clarion-Limestone Board President Resigns, School Police Officer Contract Approved

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Board members and those in attendance at Wednesday night’s meeting were taken by surprise when Clarion-Limestone School Board president David Schirmer tendered his resignation.

“I would like to thank the Clarion-Limestone community for giving me the opportunity to teach here, to coach your children, to be your athletic director and your IT director. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you as a school board member,” Schirmer said.

“I have given you my best effort for 40 plus years, but at this time, I can no longer devote the time and effort to do this job properly and effectively. I need to devote time to my family, and I hope you can respect that. Therefore, I am moving the board accept my resignation, effective immediately.”

The board then voted, unanimously, to accept Schirmer’s resignation, though board member Dave Eggleton noted it was with regret.

“We’re as shocked as everyone else is because we found this out 15 minutes ago as a board.”

Board Vice President Nathan Parker noted the board members had all asked Schirmer to reconsider his decision.

“We actually agreed on something, we should put that in the minutes. We were unified,” Parker quipped.

After Schirmer’s resignation, Parker took over running the remainder of the meeting.

Audit Presentation

During the meeting, the board heard a presentation from Brooks & Rhoads, CPA on the 2019-2020 audit.

The news was mostly positive. While the district’s general fund balance is down slightly from the previous year, the representative from Brooks & Rhoads said the overall picture of the district’s finances is good.

“I think with the year you had, for 19-20, to end up without having much of a decrease in your fund balance was probably a good thing. I don’t imagine this year is getting any easier. But, I’d say overall the district performed pretty decently for the type of year. You have a decent fund balance.”

The district’s general fund balance is currently nearly 4.6 million dollars, and the reserve fund balance is $275,000.00. The net change in the fund balance for the year was a $175,000.00 decrease.

School Police Officer Contract Approved

The board also approved a contract for a new school police officer on Wednesday evening.

The district will be entering into an independent contractor agreement with Mark Graff as a School Police Officer beginning March 22, 2021, through June 20, 2024.

Superintendent Amy Glasl noted that Graff provided the district with a 97-page document that he used at a previous district and had adapted to Clarion-Limestone about his role, the position, and what an individual needs to serve in the position.

“It’s a very nicely well-done, put-together, cohesive packet,” Glasl said.

The contract was unanimously approved without further discussion.

