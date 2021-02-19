Fundraiser Organized for Family of Deceased Infant

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized for a local woman who recently lost her seven-month-old son.

A GoFundMe fundraiser, available here, has been set up to raise money for Shyanne Bryan, who lost her seven-month-old son, Greyson, on February 13.

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m writing this. Yesterday morning my sister woke up to every moms worst nightmare, her beloved Greyson gained his angel wings. I’m creating this go fund me to help her cover the expenses so my sister can give him a proper burial. Any amount is very much appreciated,” organizer Sarah Jayne Irwin says on the GoFundMe page.

Greyson was born July 2, 2020, in Erie, Pa.

