Local Man Injured in Route 66 Crash

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Mayport man was injured in a crash on State Route 66 late Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:05 a.m. on Monday, February 15, on State Route 66 just south of Reed Lane, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 31-year-old Robert L. Franklin, of Mayport, was operating a 2006 Hyundai Elantra, traveling south on State Route 66 near the intersection with Reed Lane when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the berm and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then rotated 180 degrees and came to a final rest facing north.

Franklin suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was not using a seat belt.

New Bethlehem Fire Company #1 and Cornman’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

