Lois Louella (Brosius) Hetrick, 94, of Brookville, PA, formerly of Ohl, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

She was born on February 1, 1927, to the late Howard and Emma Brosius in Beaver Township, Jefferson Co., PA.

Lois attended Brookville High School. Lois married Paul C. Hetrick on September 15, 1946, in Stanton; Paul preceded her in passing in October of 1986. She worked at Sylvania but retired as a cook for the Brookville Hospital. Lois was a charter member at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Brookville and a member of the Ohl United Methodist Church, she would also attend services at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica.

Lois enjoyed staying busy inside or outside, she liked reading and crocheting. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening as well as watching birds. She was a strong woman of faith who took pride in her spirituality. She was a lover of food and cooking known for many dishes including pot pie, homemade noodles, venison steak and gravy, and grape pie.

Above all else Lois loved her family and will be dearly missed by them. Lois is survived by two children, Joan (Ronald) Alderton and Dean (Dianne) Hetrick; one daughter in law, Christine Hetrick; five grandchildren, Amy (Toby) Burek, Steve (Melinda) Alderton, Brad (Megan) Alderton, Tim Alderton, and David (Jamie) Hetrick; two step grandchildren, Becky (Jason) Allshouse, and Mike (Megan) Hammer; and twelve great grandchildren, Benjamin, Nathan, Tyler, Emma, Lucas, Landon, Penelope, Alexander, Claire, Connor, Logan, Parker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by two sons, Paul Dennis Hetrick, and David Francis Hetrick; eight siblings, Raymond, Richard, Pauline, Floyd, William “Fred”, Laura, Beryl, and Joyce.

A public viewing will take place on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 11am to 1pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will be broadcast immediately following the viewing beginning at 1pm and officiated by Reverend Raymond Brosius Jr. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, 417 Route 28, Brookville, PA, 15825, Ohl United Methodist Church, 3229 Heathville-Ohl Road, Summerville, PA 15864, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/48349 into your browser.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.