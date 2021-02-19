Margaret S. Ritchey, 58, of Franklin, PA, died unexpectedly Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.

Born Nov. 14, 1962, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Wright & Betty Cunningham Wright Pride.

Margaret was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She had been employed as an assembler at Liberty Electronics and later as a caregiver for her husband and her father-in-law.

She was married in 2000 in Tionesta to Merle B. Ritchey Jr. and he survives.

Margaret loved to go camping, and enjoyed fishing.

She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Mae Byars & her husband Derek of Franklin, Nathan Ritchey of Franklin, Joseph Ritchey & his wife Jessica of Franklin, and David Ritchey of Erie; 8 grandchildren, Jayson, Jeremiah, Noah, Anthony, Tessa Rae, Journey, Lyric, and Nova; 6 brothers and sisters, Maryann Shirey & her husband Chuck of Oil City, Tammy Pfeuffer & her husband Wayne of Franklin, Jim Wright Jr. & his wife Mary of Avella, PA, Ed Wright of Oil City, Kathy Rossey & her husband Louie of PA, Debbie McFadden & her husband Jack of Centerville, as well as several nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Helen Blauser of Seneca.

Friends will be received from 3-6 P.M. Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Services will be held at 6:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

