North Clarion PTO ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ Program Delivers Valentines

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Representatives of the North Clarion PTO’s “Adopt a Grandparent” program recently delivered 175 special Valentines to area care facility residents.

On Saturday, February 13, North Clarion PTO President Holly Bradybaugh, with her daughter Sophia and Sophia’s friend Bailey, as well as North Clarion PTO Vice President Karen Faller, delivered three huge boxes of Valentines to residents at three area care facilities.

They delivered handmade Valentine cards along with word search books with Valentine pencils, a stuffed animal, and a wooden rose or a vase of wooden roses to 42 residents at Clarion Water Run Landing; handmade Valentine cards along with wooden roses and a stuffed animal to 74 residents at Guardian Healthcare in Shippenville; and handmade Valentine cards along with word search books, wooden flowers or a vase of flowers, and stuffed animals to 59 residents at Country Springs in Sligo.

All of the kids from Kindergarten to 6th grade were asked to make homemade Valentine cards in their classroom. The North Clarion PTO has done this for the past few years, but this year they made it extra special.

Since the retirement homes have been unable to have visitors for almost a year now the PTO created an idea to “adopt a grandparent” — where families and students could donate money to send fun gifts to the retirement communities.

On the list, they could donate a wooden rose, a vase of wooden roses, stuffed animals, or provide a donation themselves. Many sent in word search books and pencils as well stuffed animals too.

The NC PTO raised over $600.00 for this cause and provided it to the community and was able to provide gifts to all the residents at the three locations. They just wanted to make people smile and be happy on Valentine’s Day!

The kids loved doing this and some of the notes they kids wrote were very sweet.

