Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Child in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating a report of an indecent assault of a child in Cranberry Township.

Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into alleged incidents of indecent assault of a known 10-year-old female victim from North Versaille, Pa.

The incidents allegedly occurred at a location on Horsecreek Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, between the dates of February 2020 and June 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

