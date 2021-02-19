Police Release Details of Violent Valentine’s Day Assault

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a violent assault that reportedly took place in Tionesta Township on Valentine’s Day.

Court documents indicate 65-year-old William Yurt, of Tionesta, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 11:50 p.m. on February 14, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $35,000.00 monetary bail, Yurt remains lodged in the Warren County Jail.

The charges stem from a violent domestic incident that occurred at a residence in Tionesta Township.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:32 p.m. on February 14, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic incident at a residence on Stitzinger Road in Tionesta Township.

The complaint notes when police first arrived, there appeared to be no movement inside the residence and they could hear no voices. The troopers then knocked and announced themselves.

According to the complaint, a known female victim, who was in her bare feet, then approached the troopers, and stated she was so frightened that she had run to her neighbor’s house. The victim was then seated in the back of a police vehicle to stay warm.

The complaint states the door of the residence then opened, and the troopers announced themselves again and said for the individual in the residence to show their hands. William Yurt then appeared at the door with his hands up.

One trooper then stayed at the residence to speak to Yurt, while the other returned to the police vehicle to speak to the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim told police Yurt had been drinking, and they then got into a physical altercation, and she then attempted to call 9-1-1.

She reported Yurt took her phone, so she went to a different room to call 9-1-1 from a landline. The victim said Yurt then followed her into the room and began to “strangle” her. She told police Yurt stated, “I’ll choke you so hard your eyes will bulge out of your skull.”

The complaint notes the victim had visible injuries to her eye, upper lip, and neck.

The complaint also notes that while the victim was being interviewed, the other trooper attempted to take Yurt into custody.

According to the complaint, Yurt resisted arrest, and after a short struggle, the two troopers took him to the ground to place him in handcuffs.

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on February 23, with Judge Zydonik presiding.

