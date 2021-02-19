Richard D. Lawson, 56, of Oil City, PA, died Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born Sept. 25, 1964, in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Harold & Amy Wilkinson Lawson.

Richard went to Oil City Schools.

He had been employed at Kwik Fill for several years.

Richard is survived by long time companion Cindy McElroy of Oil City; two stepsons, Andrew McElroy, and Michael McElroy; and a step daughter, Laura McElroy Bean; 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Richard is also survived by three brothers, Jake Lawson & his companion Suzette of Franklin, Kenny Lawson of Oil City, and Larry Lawson & his wife Jody of Franklin; two sisters, Dee VanSlyke & her husband Howard of Oil City, and Deb Watson & her companion Ed of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by a brother in law, Robert Yashinski.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funerakl Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

